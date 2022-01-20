Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.6% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,256,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,976,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.46. 31,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,866. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

