Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

