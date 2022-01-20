Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83.
About Benchmark Metals
