Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.41. Benson Hill shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

