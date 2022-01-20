Berenberg Bank Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($24.56) to GBX 2,000 ($27.29) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.47) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($23.74) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.92) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.88) to GBX 1,800 ($24.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($22.24).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,709.50 ($23.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,590.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,534.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,765 ($24.08).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.85), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,548.26).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.