Berenberg Bank Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Danske lowered Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $41.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

