Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.