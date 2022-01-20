Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530,800 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises 13.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $356,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $26,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,611. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.