Bibox Token (BIX) Price Tops $0.0422

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $8.83 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bibox Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Bibox Token Coin Profile

Bibox Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

