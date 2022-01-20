Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.87

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 15659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Big Lots by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.