BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.40

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 3598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,450 shares of company stock worth $6,346,073. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 1,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.