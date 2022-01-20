Bionomics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:BNOX) Quiet Period Set To End on January 25th

Bionomics’ (NASDAQ:BNOX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Bionomics had issued 1,622,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $20,031,700 based on an initial share price of $12.35. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bionomics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Bionomics has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

