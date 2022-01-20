Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

TSE BIR traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.20. 1,851,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

