bitCNY Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $426,178.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00057219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.89 or 0.07411435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.78 or 1.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00064291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007687 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

