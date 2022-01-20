Bitgesell (BGL) Price Down 33.6% Over Last Week

Bitgesell (CURRENCY:BGL) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Bitgesell has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One Bitgesell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgesell has a market cap of $248,875.51 and approximately $3,948.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Bitgesell Profile

Bitgesell’s total supply is 14,654,315 coins and its circulating supply is 14,397,830 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca . Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell

Bitgesell Coin Trading

