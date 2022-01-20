BitTorrent Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $10.18 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00195199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009386 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006582 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004804 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000949 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002492 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002318 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

