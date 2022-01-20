Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $185,043,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,171,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.