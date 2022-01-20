BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th.

BB opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. BlackBerry has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,760,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

