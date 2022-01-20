BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 945,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 115.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CII opened at $20.91 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.