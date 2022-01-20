BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,937,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Shake Shack worth $544,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $94,400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.