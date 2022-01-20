BlackRock Inc. Has $528.10 Million Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,950,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 941,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $528,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.