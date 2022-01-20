BlackRock Inc. Has $552.73 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,502,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,637 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $552,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.52.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

