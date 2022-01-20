BlackRock Inc. Sells 120,626 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,843,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of California Water Service Group worth $521,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

