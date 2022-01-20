BlackRock Inc. Sells 126,837 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,474,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fabrinet worth $561,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 79.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $111.01 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

