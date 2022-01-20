BlackRock Inc. Sells 240,956 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,582,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Avient worth $536,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.