BlackRock Inc. Sells 338,674 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $517,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,711,000 after purchasing an additional 144,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM opened at $127.55 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

