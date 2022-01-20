BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $17.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

