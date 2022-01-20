BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth $164,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

