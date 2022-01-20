BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.81

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
