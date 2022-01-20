BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 93,155 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 58,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

