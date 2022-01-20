BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 93,155 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $13.68.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.