BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BST. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter.

BST stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,748. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

