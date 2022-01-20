BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $947.46

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 947.46 ($12.93) and traded as low as GBX 872.48 ($11.90). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 882 ($12.03), with a volume of 207,798 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £906.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 947.46.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

