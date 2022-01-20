Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.52

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 37563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,425,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

