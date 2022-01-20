BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 176,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,827. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
