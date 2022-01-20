BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 176,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,827. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 76,743 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.