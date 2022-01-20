BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $76.10 on Thursday. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

