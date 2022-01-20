Bokf Na Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $138.56 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

