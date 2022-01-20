Bokf Na Acquires New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

