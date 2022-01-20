Bokf Na Invests $3.90 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.47.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 306.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

