Bokf Na Invests $4.48 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $1,522,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 72.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,557.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,806,230 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.94.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

