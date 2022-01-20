Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 14,115 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.43. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.20 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

