Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 143,726 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 143,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 112,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

