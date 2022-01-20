Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Up 3.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.37. 14,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.