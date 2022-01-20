Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $75.15 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

