Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92.

On Monday, November 29th, Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,263. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

