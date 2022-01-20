Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.