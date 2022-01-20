Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYDGF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $141.67 and a 52-week high of $214.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

