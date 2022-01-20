Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Dingdong (Cayman) comprises approximately 2.2% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd owned 0.06% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDL. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $84,870,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

DDL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE DDL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 6,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

