Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Cormark

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$32.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) alerts:

Shares of BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.