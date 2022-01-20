Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 6106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

