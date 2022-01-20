Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

