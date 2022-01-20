Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.41. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
