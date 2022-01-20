BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,653. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BRF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

