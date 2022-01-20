Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 699,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

